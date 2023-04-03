Firefighters extinguish house fire near Old North End

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters now have the upper hand on a house fire near the Old North End Monday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. that a crew was at a home on Weber Street just north of Colorado College.

Time 10:27:58 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 3, 2023

Firefighters updated at 11 a.m. that the fire was contained to a single room in the home and was largely out. Crews were still on scene extinguishing hot spots.

Update- Engine 2 is on scene reporting a small fire in one room of the home and is now out. FF’s will remain on scene extinguishing hotspots. Unknown what caused the fire at this time. Occupants are being evaluated for smoke inhalation. Unknown if anyone will be displaced pic.twitter.com/gowjWQ9tqC — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 3, 2023

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

