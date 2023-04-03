Firefighters extinguish house fire near Old North End

Firefighters at the scene on Weber Street on April 3, 2023.
Firefighters at the scene on Weber Street on April 3, 2023.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:45 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters now have the upper hand on a house fire near the Old North End Monday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. that a crew was at a home on Weber Street just north of Colorado College.

Firefighters updated at 11 a.m. that the fire was contained to a single room in the home and was largely out. Crews were still on scene extinguishing hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

