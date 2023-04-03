Motorcycle rider killed in downtown Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after crashing into a vehicle in downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say the rider was on East Platte trying to travel through the intersection with North Nevada at the same time a car in that intersection was attempting to turn off of Platte.

“The vehicle turned left in front of the William Palmer statue, and the motorcycle collided with this vehicle as it was attempting to turn,” said a CSPD lieutenant.

The motorcycle rider was rushed to the hospital, where they later died.

Police say drugs, alcohol and speed did not play a role in the crash.

