Motorcycle rider killed in downtown Colorado Springs crash

Police lights road
Police lights road(Pexels via MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after crashing into a vehicle in downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say the rider was on East Platte trying to travel through the intersection with North Nevada at the same time a car in that intersection was attempting to turn off of Platte.

“The vehicle turned left in front of the William Palmer statue, and the motorcycle collided with this vehicle as it was attempting to turn,” said a CSPD lieutenant.

The motorcycle rider was rushed to the hospital, where they later died.

Police say drugs, alcohol and speed did not play a role in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters contained a fire near a neighborhood that forced many to evacuate Sunday afternoon.
Fire in Cimarron Hills now 90 percent contained, evacuations lifted
The crash scene at Peak City Church on April 2, 2023.
Driver seriously injured after crashing into Colorado Springs church
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Fire burning in Park County Colorado 3/30/23.
403 Fire in Park County now 25 percent contained; mandatory evacuations lifted
Fire generic
Fire 60+ percent contained after prompting door-to-door evacuations in Jefferson County Saturday night

Latest News

Firefighters at the scene on Weber Street on April 3, 2023.
Firefighters extinguish house fire near Old North End
1 injured, 1 charged after go-kart crash in Colorado Springs
Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: FBI lab on the case with digital devices
4.3.23
Strong winds return today