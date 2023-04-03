McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new flavor of McFlurry is hitting McDonald’s menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 12 until supplies last.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

In a news release, McDonald’s said the fruity flavor is dropping just in time for spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters contained a fire near a neighborhood that forced many to evacuate Sunday afternoon.
Fire in Cimarron Hills now 90 percent contained, evacuations lifted
The crash scene at Peak City Church on April 2, 2023.
Driver seriously injured after crashing into Colorado Springs church
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Fire burning in Park County Colorado 3/30/23.
403 Fire in Park County now 25 percent contained; mandatory evacuations lifted
Fire generic
Fire 60+ percent contained after prompting door-to-door evacuations in Jefferson County Saturday night

Latest News

FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
DeSantis signs bill allowing concealed carry without a permit
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH REPLAY: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch
Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Hoosiers coach Knight battling undisclosed illness
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Jailed US reporter’s defense appeals his arrest in Russia