‘It’s good to be home’: Mandatory evacuations lifted for 403 Fire in Park and Teller Counties

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents of the Forest Glen subdivision in Florissant were greeted with a “welcome home” from the law enforcement officer checking their identification Sunday afternoon. These residents were making their way back to their homes for the first time in days.

“It’s good to be home,” one resident said as she pulled past the barricade into the neighborhood. “Thank you for all you’ve done.”

The subdivision was just one of many that saw a return of residents after all mandatory evacuation orders for the 403 Fire were lifted in Park and Teller Counties at noon on Sunday. At this time, pre-evacuations were still in effect, but people were still excited to get back to their homes.

“They’re just getting back home,” Teller County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander Lad Sullivan said, “even like, going on vacation, when you come home, it’s always a good feeling.”

Sullivan said that firefighters are still at work on the 403 Fire, which was at over 1,400 acres and 25% containment Sunday afternoon. He added that firefighters were “backburning” the area, setting some of the surrounding brush on fire to prevent the wildfire in an attempt to keep it from gaining any potential new fuel.

“These are local people defending local things,” Sullivan said, noting that despite a federal and state presence, most of the people fighting the fire were from the area.

Sullivan added that although he doesn’t believe people should have to leave their homes again, they should still be prepared in case those evacuations go back into effect.

“Even though you’re home, still have your bags and everything ready to go, you know, just in case something does change.”

The newest updates to the status of the 403 Fire can be found on the official fire information Facebook page.

