Fountain police searching for suspect who fled stolen car after crash

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Police briefly swarmed a Fountain neighborhood Monday morning looking for a wanted suspect who fled a crash.

The suspect had been seen running from a stolen car after it crashed near Windsor Lane.

According to police, Fountain officers had first spotted the car at Love’s Travel Stop, but it peeled out of the parking lot and fled after the occupants saw law enforcement approach. The crash occurred a short time later.

Police issued an alert at 10:45 a.m. that they were on Windsor looking for a Hispanic man in his 20s with possible injuries from the crash. An hour later, police updated that they were unable to find the suspect and had cleared the area.

If anyone has information on the stolen vehicle or the suspect’s whereabouts, contact the Fountain Police Department.

