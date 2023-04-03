Former Hoosiers coach Knight battling undisclosed illness

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana University since his dismissal in September of 2000. Knight, along with former player Isiah Thomas, right, are on the court during a ceremony with the Indiana players of the 1980 Big Ten championship team during the halftime of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind.(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight was hospitalized over the weekend with an undisclosed illness but was not listed as a patient on Monday at two hospitals in Bloomington, Indiana, where he lives.

An email from the university about Knight’s health was sent to former Indiana basketball players on Friday asking for prayers and saying the former coach hoped to return home soon.

The university did not have an update on Knight’s condition on Monday.

The 82-year-old Knight won three national championships, 11 Big Ten titles and 662 games at Indiana before being fired in September 2000 after he allegedly grabbed a student by the arm in a hallway. The incident violated a zero-tolerance policy instituted by the university following an investigation into accusations of physical and verbal abuse made by former player Neil Reed, who died of a heart attack in 2012.

Texas Tech hired Knight in 2001, and he stayed there until retiring in 2008 with a then-Division I record 902 career wins.

Knight was succeeded by his son, Pat, at Texas Tech and moved back to Bloomington in 2019. Then, after vowing never to return to an Indiana University event, he relented on that promise by attending the Hoosiers’ game against Purdue in February 2020, joined by dozens of his former players and former Purdue coach Gene Keady.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters contained a fire near a neighborhood that forced many to evacuate Sunday afternoon.
Fire in Cimarron Hills now 90 percent contained, evacuations lifted
The crash scene at Peak City Church on April 2, 2023.
Driver seriously injured after crashing into Colorado Springs church
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Fire burning in Park County Colorado 3/30/23.
403 Fire in Park County now 25 percent contained; mandatory evacuations lifted
Fire generic
Fire 60+ percent contained after prompting door-to-door evacuations in Jefferson County Saturday night

Latest News

FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
DeSantis signs bill allowing concealed carry without a permit
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH REPLAY: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Jailed US reporter’s defense appeals his arrest in Russia
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry