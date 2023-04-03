DeSantis signs bill allowing concealed carry without a permit

FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:11 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Monday, giving the governor another legislative victory as he prepares a campaign for president.

The new law will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit. It means training and a background check will not be required to carry concealed guns in public. It takes effect July 1.

The arguments over the legislation were divided along political lines, with Republicans saying law-abiding citizens have a right to carry guns and protect themselves. They say most people will still want to get a permit because it will allow them to carry concealed weapons in states with reciprocal agreements and to be able to purchase guns without a waiting period.

However, Democrats - pointing to mass shootings in Florida like the massacre at the 2016 Pulse nightclub in Orlando and the deadly 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland - say the new law will only make the state more dangerous.

Nearly 3 million Floridians have a concealed weapons permit. While a background check and three-day waiting period will still be required to purchase a gun from a licensed dealer, they are not required for private transactions or exchanges of weapons.

DeSantis has said he thinks Florida should go even further and allow people to openly carry guns. While some lawmakers have pushed for open carry, it doesn’t appear the Legislature will pass such legislation this session.

The bill signing comes five years after then-Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, signed a bill creating gun restrictions after 17 students and faculty were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Under DeSantis, momentum has swung back toward expanding gun rights rather than placing limits on them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters contained a fire near a neighborhood that forced many to evacuate Sunday afternoon.
Fire in Cimarron Hills now 90 percent contained, evacuations lifted
The crash scene at Peak City Church on April 2, 2023.
Driver seriously injured after crashing into Colorado Springs church
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Fire burning in Park County Colorado 3/30/23.
403 Fire in Park County now 25 percent contained; mandatory evacuations lifted
Fire generic
Fire 60+ percent contained after prompting door-to-door evacuations in Jefferson County Saturday night

Latest News

Scientists film the deepest ever fish on a seabed off Japan.
Snailfish becomes deepest fish ever photographed
A woman was killed in the home that was destroyed.
90-year-old killed when home destroyed by tornado
Police lights road
Motorcycle rider killed in downtown Colorado Springs crash
According to West’s post, the moose was stumbling, chewing profusely, and foaming at the mouth￼.
Man saves moose from choking on a plastic bag in Alaska
This combination of photos shows, from left, astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina...
NASA’s 1st moon crew in 50 years includes 1 woman, 3 men