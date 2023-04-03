Day one of Letecia Stauch trial: Opening statement details
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Day one of the Letecia Stauch trail included the jury being sworn in, followed by opening statements from both prosecutors and Stauch’s public defenders.
Gannon Stauch’s biological parents were in the courtroom. His mother stormed out at one point, seeming overwhelmed with emotion when a photo of her son smiling was shown for the first time in trial.
Letecia Stauch’s hair covered the side of her face so that her face was not visible to the rest of the room. She only spoke briefly and quietly to her lawyers.
Defense attorney Will Cook implied Stauch did kill Gannon, but is not guilty because she was insane when doing so. Cook alluded to Stauch having a mental illness, Dissociative Identity Dissorder, which he suggested was a product of sexual, physical, and mental abuse Stauch experienced as a child.
Prosecutors said, Stauch knew what she is accused of doing was wrong, which is why she allegedly went to great lengths to cover her tracks. District Attorney Michael Allen showed photos of the bedroom where Gannon was killed, which he says Stauch reportedly cleaned after the crime. He also pointed to Stauch’s shoes, which he says were cleaned after the crime.
