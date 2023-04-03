1 injured, 1 charged after go-kart crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing charges after a joyride in a go-kart went awry.

Police responded to Chelton and Constitution Sunday afternoon on a reported crash between a go-kart and a truck.

“While en route the witness advised the go-kart rider was picked up by the suspect vehicle and left the scene,” a lieutenant sad.

Officers tracked down the truck to a home in the 2200 block of Glenwood Circle, where they found the injured go-kart rider and transported him to the hospital.

After investigating the incident further, police say the driver of the truck was dragging the go-kart behind him when it flipped over, seriously injuring the rider. Police say speeding and drug impairment were factors in the incident.

Police tell 11 News the driver in the truck is facing charges and did not have information on whether the go-kart rider would also be cited.

The driver has been identified as 49-year-old John King.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.