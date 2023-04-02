Pedestrian injured in southeast Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested for DUI and vehicular assault after police say he hit a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 4700 block of Airport Road just west of Sand Creek Drive at 4:32 a.m. The driver was reportedly heading westbound in the left lane on Airport just as the pedestrian was crossing the street. The car and person collided; the pedestrian was injured and taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. Their gender and age have not been released.

The suspect was identified as Jhuan Ruiz Smith. Based on jail records, he remains in custody as of early Sunday afternoon.

Police say alcohol played a role in the crash.

