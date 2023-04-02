Fire prompts door-to-door evacuations in Jefferson County Saturday night

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:17 PM MDT
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A grass fire prompted evacuations Saturday night for a neighborhood in Jefferson County.

Just before 7 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced they were doing door-to-door evacuations for an area in the 4200 block of Bear Rd. The neighborhood is in the Golden Gate Canyon area northwest of Golden.

As of 7 p.m., at least one structure had been damaged. Details on the estimated size of the fire were not available.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

