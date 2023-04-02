Fire prompts door-to-door evacuations in Jefferson County Saturday night

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A grass fire prompted evacuations Saturday night for a neighborhood in Jefferson County.

Just before 7 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced they were doing door-to-door evacuations for an area in the 4200 block of Bear Rd. The neighborhood is in the Golden Gate Canyon area northwest of Golden.

As of 7 p.m., at least one structure had been damaged. Details on the estimated size of the fire were not available.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Fire alert: Golden Gate Canyon area in 4200 block of Bear Rd. Currently doing door to door evacuations. If you feel you need to leave the area, please evacuate. There’s one structural damage at this time. PIO in route. pic.twitter.com/nexZJcQ1hU — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 2, 2023

