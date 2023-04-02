Driver seriously injured after crashing into Colorado Springs church

The crash scene at Peak City Church on April 2, 2023.
The crash scene at Peak City Church on April 2, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver suffered serious injuries after careening into the side of a church Sunday morning.

Police tell 11 News the crash happened at 6 a.m. at Peak City Church at Dublin and Academy. Officers say the driver was speeding when they collided into the wall head-on, narrowly missing a glass door. The church is located in a shopping center and is separated from the road by a large parking lot, so exactly how the crash happened is unclear.

What caused the driver to crash into the building remains under investigation. The driver was the only person reported in the vehicle.(KKTV)

The driver was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported; due to the early hour, there were likely few, if any, people inside the church. The Peak City Church website lists its first sermon as being at 9.

Police have not said how much damage was caused to the church, but our reporter on scene says no doors or windows on the building were broken, and the vehicle did not break through the wall.

The crash remains under investigation.

