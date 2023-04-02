Crews respond to small grass fire in Colorado Springs Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a small grass fire in Colorado Springs Friday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department asked the public to avoid an area near Fountain and Aeroplaza on the southeast side of the city. At that time, the fire was an estimated 50′x50′

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

