Crews respond to fire near Cimarron Hills neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews responded to a fire near a neighborhood in Cimarron Hills Sunday afternoon.

This fire prompted a pre-evacuation alert for anyone in a 2-mile radius of Peterson and Galley roads. The Colorado Springs Fire Department said they sent crews out to assist, due to the heavy fuels involved.

The pre-evacuation order was lifted as a mandatory evacuation order was placed into affect for Preble and Boreal drives, just west of Newt drive.

This is an active story and we will update this article as we get more information.

