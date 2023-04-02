Crews respond to fire near Cimarron Hills neighborhood

Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo (KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews responded to a fire near a neighborhood in Cimarron Hills Sunday afternoon.

This fire prompted a pre-evacuation alert for anyone in a 2-mile radius of Peterson and Galley roads. The Colorado Springs Fire Department said they sent crews out to assist, due to the heavy fuels involved.

The pre-evacuation order was lifted as a mandatory evacuation order was placed into affect for Preble and Boreal drives, just west of Newt drive.

This is an active story and we will update this article as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Grass fire in Colorado Springs 4/1/23.
Crews respond to small grass fire in Colorado Springs Saturday night
Police lights
Passenger injured in overnight single vehicle crash in Colorado Springs
The crash scene at Peak City Church on April 2, 2023.
Driver seriously injured after crashing into Colorado Springs church
Fire generic
Fire 60+ percent contained after prompting door-to-door evacuations in Jefferson County Saturday night

Latest News

With a vote of 43 to 19 in the House on Saturday, this bill now waits for the governor’s...
WATCH: Colorado bill aimed at ‘Deceptive Trade Practices for Pregnancy-related Service’ waits for governor’s approval
403 fire spreads more than 1400 acres and displaces residents
403 fire spreads more than 1300 acres and displaces residents
Pedestrian injured in southeast Colorado Springs crash
Fire generic
Fire 60+ percent contained after prompting door-to-door evacuations in Jefferson County Saturday night