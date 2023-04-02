403 fire spreads more than 1300 acres and displaces residents

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Florissant Grange has become a temporary home to some residents in Teller County as the 403 fire has burned over 1300 acres forcing residents to evacuate.

While the residents are disappointed they had to evacuate they are optimistic that the job will get done.

“It’s worrisome, it’s uncomfortable, its inconvenient but it is kind of scary to not know if you are going to have a home to go back to,” displaced resident Mikael Gambrel said.

The 403 fire has been burning since Thursday morning and due to strong winds and dry conditions it has burned nearly 1300 acres so far no structures have been impacted or people injured but evacuation orders have been in place.

“Really just kind of concerned about everybody else’s homes and whether or not everybody is doing ok and what kind of effects that is having on the community and the people that are around me,” Gambrel said.

The 403 fire is one of several fires this week in southern colorado including one in Simla and the Hogback fire near red rocks amphitheater which caused the first show of the season to be canceled.

People can also seek shelter and resources at Woodland Park Community Church, the Red Cross has set up a donation center inside the building.

