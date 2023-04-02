403 Fire in Park County now 25 percent contained; mandatory evacuations to be lifted at noon

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for the latest updates from the 403 Fire Facebook page, operated by the U.S. Forest Service.

UPDATED FIRE INFORMATION AS OF 9 A.M. 4/2:

ESTIMATED SIZE: 1,388 acres

ESTIMATED CONTAINMENT: 25 percent

EVACUATIONS: Mandatory evacuations will be lifted at noon, downgraded to pre-evacuation status. All areas already under pre-evacuation status will remain on pre-evac.

Video of Sunday morning’s briefing from Teller County, Park County and the U.S. Forest Service can be viewed here.

_________________________________________

All mandatory evacuations will be lifted at noon Sunday as growth has slowed on the 403 Fire.

“I’m very happy to tell you that,” said Sheriff Jason Mikesell to a room full of applause during Sunday morning’s briefing.

Evacuations had been in effect since late Thursday morning, when a grass fire, aided by relentless wind gusts, exploded southeast of Eleven Mile State Park. Park County issued the first evacuation just before noon for residents living near Park County Road 403 and Alpine Lane; Teller County followed suit a few hours later for the Wilson Lakes and Forest Glen subdivisions.

All areas under mandatory evacuation will downgrade to pre-evacuation status at noon, the sheriff said.

“Now, is there a possibility of something happening and you having to leave again? Yes,” he reminded the crowd.

Residents must have documentation to access their homes and will be the only ones allowed back in the area, which remain heavy with fire apparatus traffic.

“Stay in your residences, stay clear of the firefighters, stay clear of the fire zone. Let them do their job,” Mikesell said.

Areas previously on pre-evacuation status will remain on that status.

“We still want that heightened understanding that there is a fire,” Mikesell said.

Click here for updates from Peak Alerts for Teller County.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.