With red flag warnings throughout Colorado, here’s what you can do

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Driving around Colorado Springs on Friday, you could expect to see blown-over e-scooters, rolling trash cans, and all sorts of debris in the air. There were even reports of other damage from the wind, including a traffic light falling onto a car on Jamboree Drive in the Briargate area.

With the high winds this week, firefighters warn everyone about wildfire threats.

Even with things expected to calm down by this weekend, there will be more risk for wildfires early next week.

Firefighters and our own meteorologists say everyone should be aware of the forecast for the days ahead.

There is a red flag warning Friday for many parts of the state, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

“Make sure everybody calls and reports any smoke or fire if they see it immediately,” fire marshal Brett Lacey said. “And make sure they know their zone to check in with peak alerts, make sure you register for that, and be prepared for any potential evacuations or pre-evacuation that may come your way.”

The Colorado Springs fire marshal tells us there should be no open flames, including charcoal and propane grills and any outdoor devices with an electric motor.

“Don’t throw cigarette butts into a dry field,” KKTV meteorologist, Luke Victor, said. “It’s going to irrupt into flames just being very mindful. If you see smoke, call it out.”

“If you are a worker and you have to work with chains, and you sometimes have them on your truck, you should make sure don’t drag those chains because it could cause sparks that could easily cause fire to spread,” Victor said.

Our meteorologist says even after we get rain or snow, it only takes a few hours after the storm ends for the vegetation to dry out and the threat of wildfires to return.

Oh yay. Another windy day. While the weekend is going to be nice, let's not do anything today that would ruin it, like starting a fire or burning anything outside, since it's a Red Flag Warning day. Your neighbors and fire department appreciate it. Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/TqO7nSGDZI — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) March 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.