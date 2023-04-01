United Way Vitathon volunteers will file your taxes for free

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you still haven’t done your taxes yet, you can get free help right here in southern Colorado. The Pikes Peak United Way is offering extra help today for free.

The Vitathon will go between 9:00am and 1:00pm. As you arrive to the Family Success Center, located at 1520 Verde Drive in Colorado Springs, you just need to bring your W2′s, identification and have an appointment scheduled. Appointments can be made by calling 211.

This is a free tax preparation project for individuals and families earning a household income less than $60,000 a year. Refunds processed through VITA are returned between 10 to 14 days. This will eliminate the need for high fees associated with many instant refund programs.

In addition to Vitathon, there are appointment only services still available.

Southeast: Centennial Elementary School: 1860 S Chelton Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Downtown: Pikes Peak United Way: 518 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

North: Monument Woodmoor Barn: 1691 Woodmoor Dr, Monument, CO 80132

Calhan: Calhan Market Auction: 680 Yoder St, Calhan, CO 8080

Appointments are available now through April 18th.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.