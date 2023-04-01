Passenger injured in overnight single vehicle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was transported to the hospital after a single car crash in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to the crash in the 800 block of South Murray Boulevard, near Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard, just after 2:30 a.m.

According to an online blotter entry, the female driver of the car lost control and left the roadway, hitting a number of fixed objects. Police said a male passenger sitting in back seat who was not wearing a seatbelt was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. Last time this article was updated, the extent of those injuries was unknown.

The driver, 32-year-old Nataly Herrera Elias, was charged, and police said speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.

