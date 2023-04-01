High winds spread fires throughout southern Colorado

The intersection at Jamboree and Academy is back open. It was closed several hours because of a traffic light had fallen from the wind.
By Jared Dean
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:34 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The intersection at jamboree and academy -- is back open. It was closed several hours because of a traffic light had fallen from the wind.

The first show of the season at red rocks amphitheater was postponed. The music venue and town of Morrison were on pre-evacuation notice as firefighters work to contain the Hogback fire.

The Red Cross is currently in Teller County helping people impacted by the 403 fire. At Woodland Park Community Church, cots are set up and they’re stocked with food. They are accepting donations for the responders.

“It’s completely excellent knowing that the community can rally together for members of their own community,” shelter supervisor for the American Red Cross Jim Boardman said.

Residents have been coming to the Florissant Grange for the last 36 hours to get information about the 403 fire and to have reassurance from familiar faces.

“We just smile a lot tell a lot of jokes tell a lot of stories everything is fine we aren’t in any trouble here,” Master of Florissane Grange Alan Caldwell said.

Both the woodland park community church and the Florissant Grange will be accepting donations and Caldwell, says they will stay there for the community until the fire is out.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Stetson Hills Blvd. motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in Colorado Springs crash
Fire burning in Park County Colorado 3/30/23.
Brush fire prompts evacuations for parts of Park and Teller Counties in Colorado
Photo of a fire near Simla 3/30/23.
Fire near Simla in Colorado about 90 percent contained Thursday evening
Braden Peltier
Victim in deadly Colorado Springs shooting identified as investigation continues

Latest News

high winds spread fires across southern Colorado
high winds spread fires across southern Colorado
Strong wind continues today
Less Wind and Nice Saturday
Firefighters are still reminding people to be extra cautious.
With red flag warnings throughout Colorado, here’s what you can do
Club Q suspect.
Club Q suspect’s trial could drag on for 6 weeks or more