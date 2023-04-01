High winds spread fires throughout southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The intersection at jamboree and academy -- is back open. It was closed several hours because of a traffic light had fallen from the wind.

The first show of the season at red rocks amphitheater was postponed. The music venue and town of Morrison were on pre-evacuation notice as firefighters work to contain the Hogback fire.

The Red Cross is currently in Teller County helping people impacted by the 403 fire. At Woodland Park Community Church, cots are set up and they’re stocked with food. They are accepting donations for the responders.

“It’s completely excellent knowing that the community can rally together for members of their own community,” shelter supervisor for the American Red Cross Jim Boardman said.

Residents have been coming to the Florissant Grange for the last 36 hours to get information about the 403 fire and to have reassurance from familiar faces.

“We just smile a lot tell a lot of jokes tell a lot of stories everything is fine we aren’t in any trouble here,” Master of Florissane Grange Alan Caldwell said.

Both the woodland park community church and the Florissant Grange will be accepting donations and Caldwell, says they will stay there for the community until the fire is out.

