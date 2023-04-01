Community honors El Paso County deputy who died of COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Community members gathered at the El Paso County Jail Saturday morning to remember a deputy who died from COVID-19 three years ago.

Deputy Jeff Hopkins with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office passed away in April of 2020 after contracting the virus while working intake and release at the El Paso County Jail, according to El Paso County Public Health. Due to this, Hopkins death is considered a ‘line of duty’ death.

With Saturday marking three years since his passing, the sheriff’s office held a ceremony remembering Hopkins and honoring his service.

“Like many first responders and law enforcement members serving our community during the pandemic, Deputy Hopkins never wavered in his duty and ultimately paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Sheriff Joe Roybal, who attended the event.

Hopkins served the community for about 20 years, according to the sheriff’s office, working several different jobs within that span of time, including the patrol division, floor security and arrest control instructor before his final job with intake and release at the jail.

In Saturday’s ceremony, the sheriff’s office addressed his family, making a promise to continue to stand by them.

“To Jeff’s parents, Bobby and Pat. Daughter, family, friend, and fellow deputies. Our prayers have been with you for the past three years,” said Roybal. “As you said, it’s hard to believe that three years have gone by. You always have a family with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and will be in touch and never forget you.”

