Club Q suspect’s trial could drag on for 6 weeks or more

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A trial for the accused Club Q mass shooting suspect could last six weeks or more with jury selection expected to take another three weeks.

Anderson Aldrich was in court Friday afternoon. They are facing more than 300 charges in the 2022 shooting in Colorado Springs.

KKTV 11 News was the only local television outlet in the courtroom.

The judge ruled the full surveillance video from that night will not be made public before this trial despite the court releasing a series of screen shots of the video publicly last month. Both the defense and prosecution agreed they did not think it should be released and the judge said it will remain with the courts until the trial.

Dozens of Club Q survivors and victim’s family members were standing watch over the hearing and the suspect was brought in under heavy guard.

Friday’s hearing comes about 60 days ahead of the suspected shooter’s arraignment when we will learn if this will go to trial and if so when. The district attorney estimated they will need three weeks for jury selection, and the trial could drag on for six more weeks.

Aldrich is expected back in court at the end of April for another motions hearing.

