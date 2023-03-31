Small wildfire in Colorado reportedly started after someone dumped ashes from a fireplace

Generic firetruck photo.
Generic firetruck photo.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:19 PM MDT
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a small wildfire was caused by someone dumping ashes from their fireplace out.

The sheriff’s office didn’t share details on exactly where the fire was, other than it was close to Custer County Road 182.

“The person dumping the ashes which started this fire was charged with 4th Degree Arson. Please be super careful with dumping ashes during these very high winds,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The social media post did not publicly identify the suspect.

The sheriff’s office used the event to remind the public of the fire danger currently facing Colorado.

“While we are not under a fire ban in Custer nor are we facing evacuations, It is important to remember you can evacuate yourself at any time when you feel your family is at risk. You don’t have to wait for the official evacuation notice,” the sheriff’s office added in the social media post.

