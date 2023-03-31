Runoff expected in Colorado Springs mayor race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Election officials in Colorado Springs are preparing for a runoff in the race for the city’s next mayor.

A runoff happens if none of the 12 mayoral candidates on Tuesday’s ballot get more than 50% of the votes. In that case, the two candidates with the highest vote totals will be on a May 16th ballot for the potential runoff. In that case, the new mayor will be sworn in June 6th, according to city clerk Sarah Johnson.

“With 12 candidates, it’s statistically slim that we won’t have a runoff.” Johnson said. “We have been preparing for a runoff with our ballot printer vendor, and everybody. We’re ready to go, it’s a very tight 38 day turnaround time.”

Officials say they will announce if the race for mayor will go to a runoff by April 12th.

Johnson stresses the importance of voting on April 4th despite the likelihood of a runoff. That’s because a runoff would only apply to the mayor’s race-- But Tuesday’s ballot has other items on it, including four seats up for grabs in Colorado Springs City Council. Three of those are at-large seats, meaning the whole city votes on them. The fourth council seat will be for District 3, replacing Stephanie Fortune, representing the city’s southwest side.

Tuesday’s ballot also has an item proposing an extension of the existing sales tax for the Trails, Open Spaces, and Parks program.

If you have a ballot issue, Johnson says to come to her office in person to get that resolved.

It is too late to mail in your ballot, and there is no in-person voting. Drop your ballot off at one of the city’s drop boxes by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

