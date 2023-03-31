Road closed in north Colorado Springs due to signals in roadway
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All lanes of a major roadway on the north side of Colorado Springs shut down Friday morning in response to signals down in the road.
According to city traffic information, all lanes of North Academy Boulevard at Jamboree Drive in both directions were closed just after 9 a.m. The road was closed between Highway 83 and Briargate Boulevard shortly after, and drivers were asked to use alternate routes. Utilities, City Streets crews and police were all on scene responding. Police said the repairs will be completed and the road will be reopened by about 3 p.m.
According to police, a citizen vehicle was damaged when the traffic signal fell.
