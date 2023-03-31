Reports of a semi blown over along a Colorado highway Friday

A semi likely blown over by the wind on 3/31/23.
A semi likely blown over by the wind on 3/31/23.(CSP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:47 PM MDT
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The wind was a major issue in Colorado on Friday, especially for firefighters and motorists.

Crews in Park and Teller Counties were battling a wildfire that was an estimated 1,000 acres Friday morning. Click here for more on that fire.

Truck drivers had to deal with high-profile vehicle restrictions. It appears at least one semi-driver was victim to the strong wind gusts in the Boulder area. Colorado State Patrol alerted the public to a report of a blown-over semi along Highway 93 just after noon. The area is between Golden and Boulder. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Click here for more on the strong wind and fire danger in Colorado on Friday.

