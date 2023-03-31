Pre-evacuation notice for the Town of Morrison where Red Rocks Amphitheater is as wildfire burns

MORRISON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Town of Morrison west of Denver was under pre-evacuation notice on Friday for a fire.

The pre-evacuation notice was issued at about 3 p.m. The fire was reportedly burning on the hogback near Alameda and C-470.

Details on the size of the fire were not available.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

A PRE EVACUATION notice has just been issued for the Town of Morrison due to this fire. Residents and visitors to Morrison should BE READY to evacuate the area. pic.twitter.com/7VASMBCnFO — Jeffcom911co (@jeffcom911co) March 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.