Pre-evacuation notice for the Town of Morrison where Red Rocks Amphitheater is as wildfire burns

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:20 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MORRISON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Town of Morrison west of Denver was under pre-evacuation notice on Friday for a fire.

The pre-evacuation notice was issued at about 3 p.m. The fire was reportedly burning on the hogback near Alameda and C-470.

Details on the size of the fire were not available.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

