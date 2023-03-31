Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood

Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS)
By WFTS staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police officers in Florida wrangled a 9-foot alligator that was found roaming near a neighborhood.

One officer tried to lasso a rope around the animal’s snout, but the alligator lunged at him.

At one point, officers sat on top of the gator to try to contain it.

They were eventually able to subdue it.

The officers and an alligator trapper carried it into a van.

Police did not immediately say what they did with the animal.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Stetson Hills Blvd. motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in Colorado Springs crash
Fire burning in Park County Colorado 3/30/23.
Brush fire prompts evacuations for parts of Park and Teller Counties in Colorado Thursday
Photo of a fire near Simla 3/30/23.
Fire near Simla in Colorado about 90 percent contained Thursday evening
Braden Peltier
Victim in deadly Colorado Springs shooting identified as investigation continues

Latest News

FILE - An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022....
Many electric vehicles to lose big tax credit with new rules
Fire prompting evacuations in Park and Teller Counties, 3/30/23.
Officials to provide update on 403IC fire in Park and Teller Counties
The girl's mother thought she was just playing games on the phone.
5-year-old uses mother's Amazon account to go on $3,000 shopping spree
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge
Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a...
6-year-old dies after given enough Benadryl to kill an adult man, officials say