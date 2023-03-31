Officials to provide update on 403IC fire in Park and Teller Counties

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Evacuation orders are still in place Friday morning for several communities in Park and Teller Counties in response to a wildfire that started Thursday.

First evacuation orders were given in Park County at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday, with Teller County officials giving evacuation and pre-evacuation orders for several subdivisions after 4:30 p.m. Emergency shelters were also set up in Lake George and Woodland Park for those needing to evacuate. As of 8:40 Thursday night, the fire had burned 1,047 acres.

A briefing is currently scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at the Grange.

Teller County officials said that a deputy will be available at this briefing to provide deputy escorts to anyone who may need to return home to pick up medication or animals.

Officials also said that donations of things like eye drops, cough drops and water are needed for both Park and Teller Counties. Park County donations can be dropped off at the Lake George fire station, andTeller County donations can be dropped off to the Sheriff’s Office in Divide.

This article will be updated once the briefing begins, and we will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

