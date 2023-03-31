Motorcyclist killed in Colorado Springs crash
Major crash team is investigating
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in eastern Colorado Springs.
Police say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. They say they got the first call around 6:50 p.m. Thursday night.
Stetson Hills Boulevard is closed between Anna Lee Way and Jedediah Smith Road.
The major crash team is investigating.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.