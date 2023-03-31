MISSING: Colorado Springs woman last seen in 2011

Deborah Heriford
Deborah Heriford(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 10 years after a woman disappeared, Colorado Springs Police are hoping the public can help find her.

On Friday, police shared a missing person poster for Deborah Heriford. According to police, she was last seen near her home close to Vickers Drive and N. Union Boulevard on March 31, 2011.

“The circumstances surrounding Deborah’s disappearance are considered suspicious and this investigation has been investigated as a homicide,” police wrote in the missing poster.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call 719-444-7000.

