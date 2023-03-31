Man suspected of killing his 90-year-old dad in Colorado during argument over money

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of murdering his 90-year-old father in Pueblo County tied to an argument over money.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a Pueblo West home on Sept. 8, 2022 on the report of a family disturbance. The alleged disturbance was between 42-year-old Paul Sandoval and his father Benny Sandoval.

“Deputies learned from a witness that Paul Sandoval had grabbed his father by the neck and threw him to the ground following an argument over money,” part of a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office reads. “At that time, Benny Sandoval refused medical treatment and did not want to pursue charges on Paul Sandoval. Later that day, deputies responded to a medical call involving Benny Sandoval. Benny Sandoval was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and transferred to a Colorado Springs’ hospital for bleeding on his brain.”

Benny passed away on Sept. 30, 20220. According to an autopsy, Benny died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Paul was arrested on Thursday as he’s charged with 2nd-degree murder along with robbery of an at-risk adult.

“I want to commend the detectives for their tireless work on this case. Their diligence led to the arrest warrant being issued and the subsequent arrest of this suspect,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero.

Paul was being held on a $500,000 bond as of Friday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.