High winds spread fire hundreds of acres near Simla

A wildfire that caused an entire Colorado town to evacuate is now almost entirely contained. The evacuation order for Simla in Elbert County has been lifted.
By Jared Dean
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The fire started around four in the afternoon. The crews out there worked hard to keep the fire from going north toward the town. 11 News was told we were told around 30 units and approximately 75 firefighters were on the scene to contain the fire.

“The problem is that these winds are so strong and the embers that are flying ahead of it,” Elizabeth Fire District PIO Kara Gerczynski said.

Crews were able to contain the fire just a few hours after it started and no structures were lost.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

