Fishing guides reel in 63-pound invasive fish

A fishing guide service caught a 63-pound bighead carp in Oklahoma.
A fishing guide service caught a 63-pound bighead carp in Oklahoma.(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:20 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma say fishing guides recently caught a large bighead carp in the Grand Lake area.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, biologists have asked skilled fishing guides for help in capturing invasive bighead carp out of the Grand Lake system.

On Wednesday, the department shared a photo of the High Water Guide Service team catching a 63-pound male bighead carp.

Officials said the bighead carp that are captured out of the lake system will be used for ongoing research regarding the population.

“They’ve gotten us a few now and we simply can’t appreciate it enough,” the department shared online.

Wildlife officials said that bighead carp is a direct competitor with other fishes in the lake system and could be devastating to the striped bass fishery and paddlefish recovery efforts.

Officials advised those who find a bighead carp in the Grand Lake system to not return it to the water but to report it to the Porter Office at 918-683-1031 or the Paddlefish Research Center at 918-542-9422.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Carson bans military personnel from visiting these Colorado Springs area businesses
Braden Peltier
Victim in deadly Colorado Springs shooting identified as investigation continues
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Teen killed outside a Colorado Springs school identified as foreign exchange student, driver charged
The "Mountain Crackpot" 2023 edition.
‘Turn In Your Guns Or Go to Jail’ message from Colorado sheriff’s office on April Fool’s issue from a news outlet

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Stetson Hills Blvd. motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in Colorado Springs crash
Photo of a fire near Simla 3/30/23.
Fire near Simla in Colorado about 90 percent contained Thursday evening
Fire burning in Park County Colorado 3/30/23.
Brush fire prompts evacuations for parts of Park and Teller Counties in Colorado Thursday