Crews called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in Colorado Springs on Friday.

Just after 3:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department asked the public to avoid the 10000 block of Rhinestone Dr. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city near Powers Boulevard and Old Ranch Road.

CSFD provided an update stating the fire started outside on a bush and crews were able to keep it from spreading into the home.

The purpose of this story was to provide the latest information on firefighter activity in a residential neighborhood. Depending on the circumstances of the fire, this article may or may not be updated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #WorkingFire E19,E15,AMR07,S21,BC3,74,H14

10704 RHINESTONE DR

STRUCTURE FIRE - Crews onscene working on locating fire. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 31, 2023

