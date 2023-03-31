$1,000 offered for information surrounding death of Ft. Carson soldier in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of a Ft. Carson soldier killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, and Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for any information.

Police said soldier Braden Peltier was the man killed at a business in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Boulevard just before 3:45 a.m. Police are still looking to identify a suspect, and Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

“Detectives are working hard to identify the suspect. We are asking for help from our community for any information about this suspect, their whereabouts or anything they may know about this terrible crime,” CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez said. “I would ask that you call Crime Stoppers if you have information that will help us.”

If you have information about this homicide, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

