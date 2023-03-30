Young girl assaulted by man posing as charity worker at Walmart, police say

Police in North Carolina are investigating an assault at an area Walmart. (Source: WECT)
By Kassie Simmons and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina say three men have been arrested after a teen was assaulted at a Walmart.

WECT reports the group of men was claiming to be collecting donations for a charity in the parking lot when they approached a teen girl and her brother.

The Shallotte Police Department said one of the men in question forcefully grabbed the girl when her brother went to get money to donate.

According to police, the man put his arms around the girl, grabbed her chest area and kissed her neck.

When others in the parking lot noticed the girl in distress, the men started to leave, police said.

Authorities said the teen girl then reported the assault to a Walmart employee. This person was able to flag down an officer who was already responding to a complaint about the men.

Shallotte Police Lt. Cory McLamb said the men took off from the Walmart parking lot, but officers were able to track them down and arrested them.

McLamb said officers found a large sum of cash in the suspects’ vehicle along with some narcotic paraphernalia. The men were also found to not have any connection with the reported charity.

Authorities identified them as Remus Duduveica, 36, Ulise Dumitru, 22, and Ion Levers Istronom, 26. They were arrested for obtaining property under false pretenses. Duduveica is also charged with sexual battery.

Additionally, McLamb said the men are being held on an immigration detainer as they are in the U.S. illegally from Romania.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Carson bans military personnel from visiting these Colorado Springs area businesses
Multiple police cruisers were on scene late Monday night.
Suspect in custody after large police presence in Colorado Springs neighborhood
File photo.
81-year-old Colorado man suspected of killing his wife and daughter with an axe
The "Mountain Crackpot" 2023 edition.
‘Turn In Your Guns Or Go to Jail’ message from Colorado sheriff’s office on April Fool’s issue from a news outlet
The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Teen killed outside a Colorado Springs school identified as foreign exchange student, driver charged

Latest News

In this image made from video, Taiwan's Presidential office secretary general Lin Chia-lung,...
China threatens to retaliate if McCarthy meets Taiwan leader
Mountain lions follow their primary prey, deer. And since deer have taken up residence in...
WATCH: How to stay safe around mountain lions
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks in the House Chambers at the state capitol in...
West Virginia governor signs ban on gender-affirming care
A proposed bill would provide teachers with a tax credit of up to $1,000 a school year for...
Proposed Colorado bill would reimbuse teachers up to $1,000 for classroom supplies