Unlikely BFFs: Animal shelter looking for forever home for goat, dog

Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog came to the Wake County Animal Shelter in North Carolina on...
Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog came to the Wake County Animal Shelter in North Carolina on March 13 after their owner became unable to care for them any longer, the shelter said.(Wake County Animal Shelter)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – An unlikely duo of best friends is looking for their forever home.

Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog came to the Wake County Animal Shelter in North Carolina on March 13 after their owner became unable to care for them any longer, the shelter said.

The shelter’s staff is now trying to place the pair in a home together, since it was immediately clear they were best friends – playing, eating and sleeping together.

“To see such a strong bond between a goat and a dog is really special,” said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. “We’re so thankful that our center has established such great partnerships with local rescues so we can send out a plea for this sweet pair.”

Cinnamon and Felix are not up for public adoption at this time, as the shelter is working with other rescues to find them a permanent placement that benefits both species.

“Goats are social animals and so are dogs, so when they’re put together – it makes sense they would find friendship,” said Wake County Animal Center Director Dr. Jennifer Federico. “Whatever the reason for these two bonding, it’s clear what would be best for their well-being is to keep them together.”

If the perfect place isn’t found by the end of March, the animal shelter said they will revisit public adoption options.

