‘Motorless Morning’ in Colorado Springs at Garden of the Gods Park scheduled

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public can enjoy Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Spring without any vehicles for one day in less than a month!

The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department plans on hosting “Motorless Mornings” on April 29. The event is scheduled to run from 5 a.m. to noon as motor vehicles will not be allowed to access the park.

“Due to the 30th Street Corridor Project, parking in the overflow lot will be limited. 30th Street remains closed in both directions between Gateway and Fontanero roads,” part of a news release from a representative with the city reads. “Access to Garden of the Gods Park and the Visitor & Nature Center will be open with access from the north on 30th Street. Visitors should follow all onsite detour signs and prepare for congestion when entering and exiting the park.”

Click here for more on the event including rules.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.