Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Colorado Springs, speed considered factor
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a truck.
Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Barnes and Tutt for a motorcycle versus truck crash. The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they died.
Speed is considered a factor in this crash, but police are still unsure if alcohol also contributed. We will update this article as we learn more.
