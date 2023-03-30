Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Colorado Springs, speed considered factor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a truck.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Barnes and Tutt for a motorcycle versus truck crash. The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they died.

Speed is considered a factor in this crash, but police are still unsure if alcohol also contributed. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.