Firefighters respond to fire outside vacant Babies ‘R Us building

Firefighters working to extinguish the fire outside the Babies 'R Us on March 30, 2023.
Firefighters working to extinguish the fire outside the Babies 'R Us on March 30, 2023.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:08 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle caught fire on the loading deck of a shuttered retail business Thursday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just before 7 a.m. that it was responding to the old Babies ‘R Us next to the Citadel Mall. The building has been vacant since the store closed in 2018.

Firefighters initially tweeted that two vehicles were on fire, but later updated that there was only one truck involved.

The department tweeted a video a short time later showing that truck engulfed in flames.

Smoke could be seen for miles.

No further information has been released. We have a crew at the scene working to get more details. We will update this article as we learn more; keep checking this page.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Carson bans military personnel from visiting these Colorado Springs area businesses
Braden Peltier
Victim in deadly Colorado Springs shooting identified as investigation continues
The "Mountain Crackpot" 2023 edition.
‘Turn In Your Guns Or Go to Jail’ message from Colorado sheriff’s office on April Fool’s issue from a news outlet
The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Teen killed outside a Colorado Springs school identified as foreign exchange student, driver charged
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged

Latest News

Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock in Colorado Springs offers therapy for post...
Local mental health clinic celebrating women veterans
Karina Haney in a hospital bed. The 2-year-old girl was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in...
Colorado Springs girl battles rare blood disorder as family shares message on bone marrow donation
Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock
Local mental health clinic shedding light on women veteran challenges
3.30.23
Strong wind Thursday & Friday