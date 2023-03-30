Firefighters respond to fire outside vacant Babies ‘R Us building
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle caught fire on the loading deck of a shuttered retail business Thursday morning.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just before 7 a.m. that it was responding to the old Babies ‘R Us next to the Citadel Mall. The building has been vacant since the store closed in 2018.
Firefighters initially tweeted that two vehicles were on fire, but later updated that there was only one truck involved.
The department tweeted a video a short time later showing that truck engulfed in flames.
Smoke could be seen for miles.
No further information has been released. We have a crew at the scene working to get more details. We will update this article as we learn more; keep checking this page.
