Firefighters respond to fire outside vacant Babies ‘R Us building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle caught fire on the loading deck of a shuttered retail business Thursday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just before 7 a.m. that it was responding to the old Babies ‘R Us next to the Citadel Mall. The building has been vacant since the store closed in 2018.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #WorkingFire - appears limited to two vehicles exterior. - crews interior investigating. E7,E8,HR17,T10,BC2,S21,BC1,73,E6,T8

3555 CITADEL DR S

BABIES R US

STRUCTURE FIRE - COMM/INDUS — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 30, 2023

Firefighters initially tweeted that two vehicles were on fire, but later updated that there was only one truck involved.

The department tweeted a video a short time later showing that truck engulfed in flames.

Smoke could be seen for miles.

No further information has been released. We have a crew at the scene working to get more details. We will update this article as we learn more; keep checking this page.

