Fire burning near Simla in Colorado, Colorado Springs Fire sends help

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire was burning in Elbert County near Simla on Thursday.

KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about the size and exact location. According to radar, smoke was visible just east of Simla.

Simla is located northeast of El Paso County along Highway 24.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is sending two brush trucks, an engine and a battalion chief to assist.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated. KKTV 11 News has calls out to the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Management in Elbert County for more information.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Carson bans military personnel from visiting these Colorado Springs area businesses
Braden Peltier
Victim in deadly Colorado Springs shooting identified as investigation continues
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Teen killed outside a Colorado Springs school identified as foreign exchange student, driver charged
The "Mountain Crackpot" 2023 edition.
‘Turn In Your Guns Or Go to Jail’ message from Colorado sheriff’s office on April Fool’s issue from a news outlet

Latest News

Breaking News Alert.
Brush fire prompts evacuations for a Park County neighborhood Thursday
many registered voters have likely already received their ballot for the Colorado springs city...
Colorado Springs city council candidate’s education called into question, KKTV 11 News helps clarify
Investigators believe Grace was among a "pack of rioters" on Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol.
Colorado Springs man accused of fighting officers during breach of U.S. Capitol
High fire danger today and tomorrow
Strong Wind and Fire Danger!