Fire burning near Simla in Colorado, Colorado Springs Fire sends help

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire was burning in Elbert County near Simla on Thursday.

KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about the size and exact location. According to radar, smoke was visible just east of Simla.

Simla is located northeast of El Paso County along Highway 24.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is sending two brush trucks, an engine and a battalion chief to assist.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated. KKTV 11 News has calls out to the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Management in Elbert County for more information.

