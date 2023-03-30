Donate life-saving blood, be entered to win $10K gift card

Blood donation
Blood donation(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s still to give to a good cause -- and possibly win a $10,000 gift card.

Giving the gift of life-saving blood is, of course, the most important thing, but Vitalant is offering an extra incentive in hopes of getting more people to donate.

Through Friday, anyone who comes to a Vitalant location to donate blood, platelets or plasma will automatically be entered into a drawing to win one of two $10,000 prepaid gift cards!

A list of locations can be found here.

Important information about this giveaway (from the Vitalant website):

  • The chance to win 1 of 2 $10,000 prepaid gift cards is for participating donors who come to donate from Wednesday, March 1 through Friday, March 31, 2023, at any Vitalant blood drive or donation center.
  • Giveaway is open to U.S. residents, who are at least 18 years of age on the date of the selection of the grand prize winners (on or around April 5, 2023).
  • Physical gift card will NOT be handed out at the blood donation location.
  • Prepaid gift card may be used wherever they are accepted, including grocery stores and other businesses.
  • Donors must have a valid email address in their Vitalant donor record to get the redemption email to claim the prepaid gift card.
  • Some donors may qualify for additional promotions during this same time frame.

“Hospital patients rely on blood, platelet and plasma transfusions every hour of the day, every day of the year. But a current, prolonged shortfall of blood donations can put patient care at risk. We’re asking all donors to step up and help end the blood shortage to support these patients during their treatment. In return for donating in March, Vitalant will thank all donors with a chance to win big!” Vitalant said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Carson bans military personnel from visiting these Colorado Springs area businesses
Braden Peltier
Victim in deadly Colorado Springs shooting identified as investigation continues
The "Mountain Crackpot" 2023 edition.
‘Turn In Your Guns Or Go to Jail’ message from Colorado sheriff’s office on April Fool’s issue from a news outlet
The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Teen killed outside a Colorado Springs school identified as foreign exchange student, driver charged
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged

Latest News

Breaking News Alert.
Brush fire prompts evacuations for a Park County neighborhood Thursday
Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock in Colorado Springs offers therapy for post...
Colorado Springs mental health clinic celebrating women veterans
"Motorless Morning" at Garden of the Gods Park.
‘Motorless Morning’ in Colorado Springs at Garden of the Gods Park scheduled
Village East Apartment shooting 3/27/23
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting following burglary in Cimarron Hills area