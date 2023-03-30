Donate life-saving blood, be entered to win $10K gift card

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s still to give to a good cause -- and possibly win a $10,000 gift card.

Giving the gift of life-saving blood is, of course, the most important thing, but Vitalant is offering an extra incentive in hopes of getting more people to donate.

Through Friday, anyone who comes to a Vitalant location to donate blood, platelets or plasma will automatically be entered into a drawing to win one of two $10,000 prepaid gift cards!

A list of locations can be found here.

Important information about this giveaway (from the Vitalant website):

The chance to win 1 of 2 $10,000 prepaid gift cards is for participating donors who come to donate from Wednesday, March 1 through Friday, March 31, 2023, at any Vitalant blood drive or donation center.

Giveaway is open to U.S. residents, who are at least 18 years of age on the date of the selection of the grand prize winners (on or around April 5, 2023).

Physical gift card will NOT be handed out at the blood donation location.

Prepaid gift card may be used wherever they are accepted, including grocery stores and other businesses.

Donors must have a valid email address in their Vitalant donor record to get the redemption email to claim the prepaid gift card.

Some donors may qualify for additional promotions during this same time frame.

“Hospital patients rely on blood, platelet and plasma transfusions every hour of the day, every day of the year. But a current, prolonged shortfall of blood donations can put patient care at risk. We’re asking all donors to step up and help end the blood shortage to support these patients during their treatment. In return for donating in March, Vitalant will thank all donors with a chance to win big!” Vitalant said.

