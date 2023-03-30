Crews respond to a wildland fire in Colorado Springs Thursday

Crews battle a wildland fire in Colorado Springs 3/30/23.
Crews battle a wildland fire in Colorado Springs 3/30/23.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a wildland fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Just after 1:10 p.m., CSFD announced there was a fire burning near Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway on the southeast side of the city.

As of 1:25 p.m., CSFD estimated the size of the fire was less than one acre and crews had the blaze contained to a creek.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Carson bans military personnel from visiting these Colorado Springs area businesses
Braden Peltier
Victim in deadly Colorado Springs shooting identified as investigation continues
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Teen killed outside a Colorado Springs school identified as foreign exchange student, driver charged
The "Mountain Crackpot" 2023 edition.
‘Turn In Your Guns Or Go to Jail’ message from Colorado sheriff’s office on April Fool’s issue from a news outlet

Latest News

many registered voters have likely already received their ballot for the Colorado springs city...
Colorado Springs city council candidate’s education called into question, KKTV 11 News helps clarify
Investigators believe Grace was among a "pack of rioters" on Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol.
Colorado Springs man accused of fighting officers during breach of U.S. Capitol
High fire danger today and tomorrow
Strong Wind and Fire Danger!
Breaking News Alert.
Brush fire prompts evacuations for a Park County neighborhood Thursday