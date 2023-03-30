Crews respond to a wildland fire in Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a wildland fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Just after 1:10 p.m., CSFD announced there was a fire burning near Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway on the southeast side of the city.

As of 1:25 p.m., CSFD estimated the size of the fire was less than one acre and crews had the blaze contained to a creek.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

Update -Hancock wildland fire is approx 1/2 acre in size. CSFD has the fire contained in the creek and working on evacuation and fire attack. pic.twitter.com/VnPdjZErqC — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.