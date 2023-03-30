Crews respond to a wildland fire in Colorado Springs Thursday
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a wildland fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday.
Just after 1:10 p.m., CSFD announced there was a fire burning near Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway on the southeast side of the city.
As of 1:25 p.m., CSFD estimated the size of the fire was less than one acre and crews had the blaze contained to a creek.
As more details become available this article will be updated.
