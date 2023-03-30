Colorado Springs man accused of fighting officers during breach of U.S. Capitol

Investigators believe Grace was among a "pack of rioters" on Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol.
Investigators believe Grace was among a "pack of rioters" on Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol.(DOJ)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man was taken into custody as he’s accused of fighting officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Arrest papers released on Thursday state 49-year-old Jonathan Grace is suspected of being among rioters who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers guarding the Capitol. Grace is accused of pushing against a police line after entering the tunnel on the Lower West Terrace.

“[The suspect] remained at the front of the tunnel, fighting with officers and using his body to maintain ground,” part of the arrest papers reads. “He held onto the tunnel archway, turned his back to officers, and resisted the officers’ pushing.”

Grace is charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds among other charges. According to the Department of Justice, Grace was arrested in Denver on Thursday.

Click here for more on the arrest or read the documents below:

