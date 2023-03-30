Brush fire prompts evacuations for a Park County neighborhood Thursday

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An evacuation order was given to residents living in a Park County neighborhood southeast of Eleven Mile State Park on Thursday.

At about 11:40 a.m., the following message was issued to residents living near Park County Road 403 and Alpine Lane:

“Today is March 30, 2023 at 1139am, This is an emergency notification from Park County Communications to advise residents in the 1 mile area of county rd 403 and Alpine Meadow ln, that there is a grass fire and also structures being threatened from the fire. This is a full evacuation. Evacuations are mandatory and entry to the area may be denied. Residents are encouraged to evacuate as soon as possible. You may have time to gather necessary items, but do so at your own risk.”

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Park County fire evacuation area near CR 403/Alpine Lane. 3/30/23 12:20 p.m.
Park County fire evacuation area near CR 403/Alpine Lane. 3/30/23 12:20 p.m.(CODERed/ParkCounty/esri)

