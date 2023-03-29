Yet another settlement being proposed in lawsuit against Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council held a closed door executive session Monday according to the council’s spokesperson, in which the local leaders reportedly discussed a potential pay out of $175 thousand to a man suing the city’s police department.

According to the lawsuit obtained by the 11 Call for Action Team, Jason Shelton was an innocent bystander when a CSPD officer wrongfully unleashed a K-9 on him, leading to extensive injuries and permanent damage to his legs.

11 News reached out to the Colorado Springs Mayor’s Office, City Council, CSPD, and lawyers on the case. All declined to comment right now, as this is an open lawsuit.

The proposed settlement amount could change, given the case is not officially settled.

The court papers say, the incident happened in June 2021. Shelton was reportedly riding a bicycle in the area of Galley Road and Auburn Drive at the same time that police were searching for a burglary suspect in that area. While one of the officers seems to have had their sights set on the correct suspect, the court papers allege that the K-9 handler did not. The K-9 was released and took Shelton off his bike, according to the lawsuit allegations. Given this happened in the middle of the street, a car subsequently ran over Shelton’s legs, causing permanent damage. The lawsuit says Shelton had nothing to do with said burglary, and did not look like the burglary suspect.

