Victim in deadly Colorado Springs shooting identified as investigation continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police shared a photo of a victim in a homicide investigation.

According to police, two people were shot on Sunday in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Boulevard. The neighborhood is just west of N. Circle Drive. The police department is reporting one person was injured and a second died. The person who passed was identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 23-year-old Braden Peltier. Police add Peltier was from Bay City, Michigan but was stationed at Fort Carson.

“This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477,” police wrote in a news release.

It isn’t clear if everyone involved in the shooting has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

