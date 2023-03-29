United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston

FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,” according to a statement from United Airlines.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:12 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A United Airlines flight bound from Houston to Rio De Janeiro has returned to Bush Intercontinental Airport for an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, the airline said.

Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,” according to a statement from United Airlines.

The airline did not describe the nature of the problem and an airport spokesperson did not immediately return messages for comment Wednesday morning.

The airline said the plane landed safely, passengers got off and United Airlines made arrangements to get them to their destination.

The flight tracking website FlightAware reported the aircraft was a Boeing 767 flying to Rio De Janeiro that departed Houston at 8:52 p.m. and returned to the airport, landing at 10:50 p.m.

