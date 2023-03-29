Spring hikers: prepare before hitting the trails

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Search and Rescue is reminding hikers to be prepared before hitting the trails this spring.

“Spring hiking definitely has a variation of conditions, so you need to be prepared for everything Colorado can do including super warm weather in the summer and super wintery weather. You definitely can see both with spring hiking,” said Jay Christianson, Public Information Officer for El Paso County Search and Rescue.

Like any other season, always bring a something to communicate to others along with you.

“Cell phone service in all of the trails in El Paso County is definitely not 100% reliable. An SOS messenger through a satellite service is an option, telling someone when and where to expect to see you, those are all great methods to midgate the cellphone reception issue,” said Christianson.

Remember to pack along extra clothes for sudden temperature changes especially if you are hiking above tree level. Snowy trails will remain in some parts of El Paso County until June.

“The most important thing is search and rescue is a free service. If you’re injured and you’re not sure, go ahead and call search and rescue, again, we are completely free to you and we are all staffed by volunteers so if you need help, call for help, don’t hesitate,” stated Christianson.

Number for EPCSR: (719) 635-9400

